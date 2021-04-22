TheStreet Upgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to “B-“

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

