Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target at $26.67

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.