Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

LAWS stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

