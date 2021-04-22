Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

