Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

Reading International stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.