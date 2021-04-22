TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits Market Cap of $333.89 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $333.89 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00007444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00726197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.67 or 0.08458961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050146 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

