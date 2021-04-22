Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

CSWC opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.28 million, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

