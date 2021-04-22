Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,475.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,142.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 727.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

