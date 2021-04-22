Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

