Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 897.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

