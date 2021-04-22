Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 626.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

