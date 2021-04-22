RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,597 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

