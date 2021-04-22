RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.