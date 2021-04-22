Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.