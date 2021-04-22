RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

