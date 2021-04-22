GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $47,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

