GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 223 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,794. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

