CX Institutional Buys 86 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $173.57 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

