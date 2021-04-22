Morgan Stanley Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $159.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

