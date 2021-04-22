CoinDeal Token Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $976,657.55 and approximately $271.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00726197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.67 or 0.08458961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050146 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

