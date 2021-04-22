0xcert (ZXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,788.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $47,788.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00726197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.67 or 0.08458961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050146 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

