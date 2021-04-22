Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLTDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Flow Traders stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

