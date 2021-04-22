The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in The AES by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.