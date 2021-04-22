Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank."

Shares of BMRC opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

