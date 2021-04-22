Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

