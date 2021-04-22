Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.27.

NYSE HOG opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

