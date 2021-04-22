Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Atkore stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

