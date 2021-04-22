Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

