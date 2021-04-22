Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Target Price at $79.75

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 114.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

