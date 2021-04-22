$0.61 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.