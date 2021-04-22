Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

