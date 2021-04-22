Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

