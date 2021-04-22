Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.