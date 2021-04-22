Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $219,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.