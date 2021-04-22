SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,375 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

