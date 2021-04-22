Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $27,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

