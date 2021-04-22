iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

