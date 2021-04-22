Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

