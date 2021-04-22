Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.