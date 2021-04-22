Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $102.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

