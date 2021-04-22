Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 81,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $291.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85. Insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

