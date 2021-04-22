Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes $42,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 438.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.