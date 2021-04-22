Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.