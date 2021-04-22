Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.