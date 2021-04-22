Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Relx by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

