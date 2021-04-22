BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

