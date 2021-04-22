Norges Bank Takes $24.73 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Fulton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

