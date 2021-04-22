Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.97 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.