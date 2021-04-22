Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.37). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $16.17 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

