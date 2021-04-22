Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EBKDY. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

